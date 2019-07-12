Sandra J. (Paxton) Engle, 71, of Grand Island died Friday, July 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Dr. Charles Gregory will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sandra was born on Aug. 1, 1947, at Grand Island to Byron and Daisy Pearl (Canfield) Paxton. She grew up and received her education in Grand Island graduating from Grand Island Senior High School.
She married Jay Engle in 1974 in Grand Island. They made their home in Hastings.
Sandra was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grand Island.
Survivors include four sons, Jeff Joseph, Charles Joseph, Todd Joseph and Bradley Engle; one brother, Douglas B. Paxton; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; and one son, Christopher Joseph.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
