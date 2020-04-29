LINCOLN — Sandra Carter, 77, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Journey House in Lincoln.
Private family services will take place at a later date in Dallas, S.D. In honoring her wish for cremation, there is no viewing or visitation.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. in Lincoln, is handling arrangements.
Sandra was born March 30, 1943, Meadow Grove, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Schenk) Heuston. She graduated from Pender High School in Pender. Sandra married Milton Carter on Dec. 3, 1966, in Omaha. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft.
Sandra is survived by her children and their spouses, Joe and Beth Carter, Debi and Duane Haack, Wendy and John Prochaska, and Rick Carter, all of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and their spouses, Eric, Ben and Melissa, Mitch and Jenna, Nicole and Steve, Derek and Lynn, Daryl and Dorothy, Mackenzie and Senan, Mikayla and Tony, Meghan and Jon, Brooke, Marisa, Charlie, Eloise, and Ryder; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister- and brother-in-law, Darlene and Robert Wilken; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Don Carter and Delwin and Penny Carter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a great-granddaughter, McKenna; and a sister, Betty Hermelbracht.
Memorials may be given to her family for a future designation.
Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com