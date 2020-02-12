MESA, Ariz. — Sam Rasmussen, 27, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Services to honor Sam’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Sam requested that casual attire to be worn, jeans are welcome.
Reception to follow at Riverside Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Berklee College of Music Scholarship fund.
Sam was born on Dec. 16, 1992, in Grand Island, the son of Steve and Vickie (Hadenfeldt) Rasmussen.
He attended Central Catholic, graduating with honors from Northwest High School with the class of 2011. He went onto Berklee College of Music in Boston graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2015.
Following school, Sam worked at the Village Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. He then moved to Mesa, Ariz., where he opened his recording studio, Pearlhouse Recordings.
Sam was funny, sensitive and kind. He loved music and traveling. If you were lucky enough to have Sam as a friend, you knew he would always be there for you. He worked hard for his dreams, accomplishing most in his short time on earth.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Steve and Vickie Rasmussen; his sisters, Heather (Nate) Lewis of Adams, and Rachael (Adam) O’Callaghan of Doniphan; nephew, Eli O’Callaghan; and grandfathers, Jack “Bud” Rasmussen, Glen Hadenfeldt and William Stoppkotte, all of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Joanne Rasmussen, Cherrill Stoppkotte and Bernice “Babs” Hadenfeldt; and his uncle, Scott Rasmussen.