Sallie Alberts, 71

Sallie Sue Alberts, 71, of Grand Island went to her eternal home on her birthday, April 23, 2020, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or School.
Sallie was born on April 23, 1949, in Fort Collins, Colo., the daughter of the late Elmer and Florence (Buckey) Elmshaeuser. She was raised in Ogallala, later moving to McCook, and graduating from McCook High School in the class of 1967. She received her teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later her master’s degree from Doane College.
On June 7, 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Alberts at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook. Sallie taught school for one year in Hampton and 3-1/2 years in Doniphan. She worked as a substitute teacher while raising her children. She went back to full-time teaching for the Grand Island Public Schools, serving at both Howard Elementary and Walnut Middle School. She was passionate about helping her math students “get it,” and loved teaching seventh grade math. Sallie retired from GIPS in 2011 following 15 years of teaching.
Sallie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the original Couple’s Club and helped prepare weekly Powerpoint presentations for the worship services. She was also a member of the Hall County Extension Club and was a leader in 4-H for many years.
Sallie enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, and spent as much time outside during the summers as she could. She loved traveling and exploring new places with Bill and her friends, and was blessed to take many cruises during the last few years.
Sallie was a loving grandmother who could often be found cuddling with her six grandchildren. She will also be remembered for shaking her head at her husband’s antics.
Sallie was a woman whose amazing faith and astounding ability to love will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill; a son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Ann Alberts of Tallmadge, Ohio; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ron Grafelman of Omaha; six grandchildren, Isaac, Madeline, Emma, Isaiah, Ella and Logan; a brother, Bob Elmshaeuser of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Kyle Sitzman of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents.