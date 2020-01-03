Ruthelma Speicher, 89

CENTRAL CITY — Ruthelma J. Speicher, 89, of Central City, formerly of Wauneta, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Community Bible Church in Central City, with Pastor Dale Janzen and Mark Hartley officiating and Wednesday, Jan. 8, at United Methodist Church in Wauneta, with Pastor Elias Mukindia and Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Community Bible Church in Central City. Burial of ashes will be in the Wauneta Cemetery in Wauneta.
Memorials are suggested to Mary Jo Phillips Daycare Center, Barclay College and Imperial Valley Holiness Camp, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com or www.liewerfuneralhome.com.
Ruth is survived by her children, Sylvia (Charles) Huskey of Omaha, Frank (Pam) Smith of Wauneta, Joyce (Ron) Bley of Wauneta, and Millie (John) Creutzberg of Central City; stepchildren, Verlene (Gary) Boden of Frederick, Colo., Venetta (Tom) Shelden of Kileen, Texas, and Becky Speicher of Russell, Kan.; 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; 11 stepgrandchildren, 22 stepgreat-grandchildren, and 19 stepgreat-great grandchildren.