LINCOLN - The earthly journey of Ruth Evelyn (Miller) Schrader ended on April 12, 2020. At 95 years, she died of natural causes surrounded by family at her home in Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and a celebration of Ruth’s life will occur at a future date. Inurnment will then be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Please send memorials to your charity of choice or Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Ruth was born the 10th child of 13 to Henry and Bertha (Drier) Miller in Exeter, on Dec. 12, 1924. She grew up near Cordova, and graduated high school from McCool Junction. At 16 years old, she obtained her teaching certificate. She taught in several one-room schoolhouses in the area. Her many stories about teaching were quite surprising and entertaining.
Ruth and her family loved music and loved to dance. She met Farnum Terrance Schrader at one of the many dances where their fathers would “call” the square dances. Farnum and she were married on Jan. 31, 1948. They started their family and their love of farming around Polk. Ruth and Farnum eventually set up to farm near Wolbach, where they spent many years together. The young, busy family grew and was active in many activities and loved to gather with extended family. In 1974, they moved to Palmer and spent many years on a small acreage. As a diligent, supportive farm wife and mother, Ruth held various other jobs outside the home. Among her favorites were working at the bar in Wolbach, the St. Paul Bakery and the nursing home in St. Paul. Ruth was an active member of the Gage Valley Social Club and the Lutheran church in Palmer and St. Paul. As a lifetime member of the St. Paul American Legion Auxiliary, she held all leadership positions over the years. Farnum passed in 2000, and Ruth moved to St. Paul, where she remained active, even volunteering and creating more lifelong friends at the hospital Physical Therapy department. In 2012, she moved to Maryland with her son and his family for a short time before they all returned to Lincoln in 2014.
Over the years, Ruth became known for her love of cooking and her love of family. None could compare to her roast and noodles with homemade bread, her hamburger gravy, her angel food cake or sour cream-raisin pie. As a quiet observer in the room, nothing got past her. There wasn’t a baby that couldn’t be consoled on her lap. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends; pitch was one of her favorites. She loved to garden and in doing so, harvested and canned a bounty of food over the years. A favorite by many was her tomato juice recipe. Ruth enjoyed crafts of all kinds. Among her favorite pastimes were embroidery, reading books and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Terrance and Karen (Trosper) of Alda, Jerome and Hazel (Pierce) of Palmyra, Joan and Garrett Mundt of Lincoln, Jean Gibson of Lincoln, and Jeffrey and Kevin Witcher of Lincoln. Survivors also include 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren and their families and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Farnum; her parents; all of her siblings and their spouses; as well as her husband’s siblings and their spouses; son-in-law, (Edward Gibson); two grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also preceded Ruth in death.
