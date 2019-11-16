FULLERTON — Ruth Dorlene Bisel, 79, of Fullerton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Litzenberg Memorial Merrick County Long Term Care in Central City, with her family and friends at her side.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson and Chaplain Michael Koenig officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home of Fullerton is serving the family.