Ruth Bisel, 79

FULLERTON — Ruth Dorlene Bisel, 79, of Fullerton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Litzenberg Memorial Merrick County Long Term Care in Central City, with her family and friends at her side.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. Vern Olson and Chaplain Michael Koenig officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Fullerton Cemetery.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton is serving the family.
Ruth was born March 17, 1940, to Chris and Dora Sonderup in Wolbach, the ninth of 10 children. In 1944, they moved to Fullerton, where Ruth attended District 41 school and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1957. After graduation, she went to work for the Blossom Shop in Grand Island as a florist. In 1959, she married Bernard Callahan at the First Presbyterian Church in Fullerton. They lived in Grand Island, Denver and Minnesota.
In 1978, she married Lee Bisel in Minnesota. She and Lee moved from Egan, Minn., to Fullerton to retire in 2004. Lee and Ruth were known for their vegetable and flower gardens and shared their garden bounty with others. They also went to Mexico on vacation 22 times, taking clothing, toys and essentials including reading glasses to people in need.
During his last six years of life, Ruth cared for her good friend, Bernie Jarecke. She lived in Fullerton until 2017, when she moved to Grand Island due to health problems and then to Tiffany Nursing Home and, later, Litzenberg Long Term Care. While there, she planted flowers and vegetables around the patio and helped decorate the home for the holidays.
Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fullerton, which is now the Fullerton Community Church. She served as a deacon and Service Chairman of the Women’s Association. She delivered Meals on Wheels for the Fullerton Senior Center, helped with the Fullerton Food Pantry and helped with the Fullerton High School Alumni banquet.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Elna Boardman; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Judy Sonderup; many nieces and nephews; daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret and Cliff Johnson and their children, Robert and Tara, of DeSoto, Kan., and Laura and Denni Ricketts and their children, Adam and Kerri, of Prairie Village, Kan.; a daughter-in-law, Terry Uyeki; grandchildren, Brooke and Robin Bisel; sisters-in-law, Nancy Sims, Evelyn Peterson, Rose Callahan, and Diane Robinson; and lifelong friends, Joyce Anderson, Lori Eslinger and Lynn Morgan of Minnesota, Carol Ann Hart of Kansas, and Jack and Marlene Lee of Central City.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard Callahan and Lee Bisel; her good friend, Bernie Jarecke; her parents; sisters, Fern (Paul) Smith and Doris (Burch) Fenstemaker; brothers, Norman (Shirley), Dale (Phyllis), Vern, Lee, Milo (Wanda) and Larry; brother-in-law, Dick Boardman; son, Mark Bisel; sister-in-law, Joan Roniniske; and brothers-in-law, Floyd, Ray, Jerome, Frank, and Melvin Callahan.
Ruth was a loving and caring person who always looked after others. She chose to donate her body to science. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.