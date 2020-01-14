CEDAR RAPIDS — Russell W. Bennett, 96, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.