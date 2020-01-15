CEDAR RAPIDS — Russell W. Bennett, 96, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Russell William Bennett, son of Lee C. and Emma H. (Petersen) Bennett, was born on May 25, 1923, at Belgrade. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church and later transferred to the United Methodist Church. He attended elementary school at a country school in Nance County, attended one year of high school in Belgrade, then graduated from Fullerton High School in 1941. Following high school, Russ started farming.
On Aug. 12, 1947, Russ was united in marriage to Donna M. Cox at Fullerton. They lived in the North Star area for nine years before moving to their farm near Cedar Rapids. In 1983, they moved to town. Russ was a farmer and cattle feeder; he retired from farming in 2003, and remained in the cattle business until he was 90 years old.
Russ also broke, drove and traded Belgium horse teams. Sadly, he had to give this up in the mid-2000s. He also enjoyed going to cattle and horse sales, as well as traveling.
Russ loved to be around all of the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Russ was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. He also served on the Nance County District 50 School Board, was a 4-H leader, served as president and was a member of the co-op board, and was a member of the Bureau of Reclamation.
Russ is survived by his wife of 72 years, Donna of Cedar Rapids; four children, Marlyne F. (Ted) Guthard of Newman Grove, Linda L. (Dar) Zentner and Ray W. (Sharon) Bennett, all of Cedar Rapids, and Gloria S. (Bill) Zoucha of Columbus; 19 grandchildren, Dan (Tammy) Guthard of Lincoln, Sheila (Dan) Fowlkes of Newman Grove, Sherri (Andy) Zoucha of Albion, Don (Teri) Guthard of Lincoln, Doug (Jen) Guthard and Darren (Renae) Guthard, all of Hickman, Dustin (Krissy) Guthard of Petersburg, Dennis (LaVonne) Guthard of Waverly, Daryl (Holly) Guthard and Derrick (Brytt Nelson) Guthard, all of Newman Grove, Brian (Shelli) Swerczek and Lara Swerczek, all of Cedar Rapids, David (Dee) Zentner of Gothenburg, Jesse (Jennifer Lacy) Zentner of Boulder, Wyo., Becky (Ben) Thompson of Lexington, Ky., Ryan (Erin) Bennett of Omaha, Cameron (Laurie) Zoucha of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Troy (Mario) Zoucha of Phoenix, Ariz., Candice (Trevor) Towey of Omaha; 42 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Shockey of Riverside, Calif.; sister-in-law, Carol Cox of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Darwin Bridgland of Benson, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Emma Bennett; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin (Arline) Bennett; brother-in-law, Homer Shockey; great-granddaughter, Paysen Guthard; and in-laws on Donna’s side, Francis (Ida) Cox, Tom (Lucille) Cox, Mattie (Vic) Faust, Vernon (Ruby) Cox, Claude (Dorothy) Cox, Ruth (Floyd) Hollman, Lucy Bridgland, Ralph Cox, and Raymond Cox in infancy.