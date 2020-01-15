Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AROUND ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...DAWSON, BUFFALO, HALL, HAMILTON, GOSPER, PHELPS, KEARNEY, ADAMS, CLAY AND NUCKOLLS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. IN ADDITION, SUB-FREEZING SURFACE TEMPERATURES MAY COMBINE WITH FOG TO CAUSE SLICK SPOTS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. USE CAUTION AND BE PREPARED FOR QUICKLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&