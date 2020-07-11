CAMERON, N.C. — Russel Dean Dietz, 82, of Cameron, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, in the greeting area of St. Stephens Catholic Church in Sanford, N.C. A funeral mass will follow immediately after at noon as well as the graveside service. Due to COVID-19, masks are required within the church.
The service will be followed by a lunch reception for close family and friends. Please R.S.V.P. if planning to attend.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com
After battling cancer for several years, Russel Dean Dietz passed away peacefully in his home, on July 5, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Sherman County to Walter and Edna (Appel) Dietz. He was the 10th of 12 children. Upon graduating high school in Litchfield, he stayed to help his parents on the farm until they retired in 1960. In Jan. 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He lived in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall.
In the summer of 1964, he met the love of his life, schoolteacher Louise Lewandowski. They were married on July 24, 1965, in Grand Island. Together they raised three children and were married for more than 54 years. Russel worked in manufacturing and his work took the family to Lexington and eventually to Mesa, Ariz.
In 2004, Russel and Louise retired and moved to North Carolina to be near their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed travels to Alaska, Great Britain, Ireland, Lourdes, France, Rome, Italy and the Vatican City.
He will be remembered most for his sparkling eyes and resounding laugh, his incredible strength and his devotion to God and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise; two sisters, Ruby Schade, and Rowena Bosle of Nebraska; and one brother, Raymond of Louisiana; his daughter, Barbara of Cameron, N.C.; his son, Christopher and wife, Demaris of Kearney; and his son, Russell and wife, Angie of Tucson, Ariz.
He was the beloved grandfather of seven grandchildren, Jared, Terra, Shae, Summer, Joshua, Emily and Sophia; and an uncle to 73 nieces and nephews. He walked his granddaughter Terra down the aisle when she married Nikos Phelps.
Russel was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
His family would like to thank his wonderful hospice caretakers from his final days and the members of St. Stephens for their support and guidance.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.