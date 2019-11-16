LEXINGTON — Ruby Rangel, 95, of Lexington passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Jose Chavez, officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Ann’s Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, with a Rosary to follow at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Ruby was born Jan. 30, 1924, in Shelton to Marcus and Gertrude (Hernandez) Araujo.
She was united in marriage to George Berumen on Aug. 27, 1964, and he preceded her in death in August of 1997. She was then united in marriage to Sixto Rangel on Dec. 17, 2001, and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Ruby lived in the Grand Island area until 1996, when she and George moved to Lexington. While in Grand Island, Ruby worked as a teachers’ aide for Howard Elementary; she had also worked as a nurses’ aide for the Lexington Hospital and the Veterans Home in Grand Island.
Ruby loved Nebraska football, boxing and was a great gardener.
She was a member of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington.
Survivors include numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one brother and sister-in-law, Pedro “Pete” and Helen Araujo of Lexington.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and three brothers: Cruz Araujo Sr., Paul Araujo and Philip Araujo.
Memorials are suggested to St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com