Roy Mason, 73

CENTRAL CITY — Roy L. Mason, 73, of Central City, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Central City Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.
Roy was born April 16, 1947, to Eddie and Mable (Swartz) Mason in Grand Island. He grew up in Nebraska and Iowa. Roy owned his own tree-trimming company until moving in the 1990s to Central City, where he remained until his death.
Roy loved his dogs and enjoyed spending his time painting, watching horse races and watching action and western movies.
Roy is survived by his special friend, LeAnne Williams of Central City; his son and daughter-in-law, Roy Jr. and Marie Mason of Henderson; his grandchildren, Roy III, Jesse, and Madison Mason of Henderson, Courtney and Dawson Bartunek of Phillips; and his siblings, Viana Kotz of Sioux City, Iowa, Rosie Mason of Kansas, and Tootsie Swartz of Center Point, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Willis Mason, Johnny Mason, Annie Lou Zimmerman, Lucille McCullock and Tommy Mason.