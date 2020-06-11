Rowena “Rosie” F. Miller, 64, of Grand Island passed away June 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, and visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with all services at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison St. in Grand Island.
She was born Nov. 26, 1955, to Robert and Wilma (Butts) Ruge. She was born in Grand Island but raised in Central City. Rosie was the middle child of five and the only daughter. She attended North Ward Grade School and Central City Junior and Senior schools and graduated in 1974. She was chosen as best personality and most humorous of her senior class.
In 1975, she attended Plott Tech in Columbus and received her LPN degree, and then went on to further her education in 1980 at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D., where she received her RN degree. In 1979, she was crowned “Miss White Cap,” the homecoming queen for her nursing program.
She was employed at various healthcare facilities during her career: the VA Medical Center from 1975 to 1977, Lutheran Memorial Hospital from 1977 to 1987, St. Joseph Hospital from 1979 to 1980 part-time while attending RN school, and St. Francis Medical Center from 1987 to 1998. During the 80s, she worked part-time at Litzenburg Memorial County Hospital in Central City and Woodburn Ambulance Service.
She was an RN preceptor for the Telemetry Unit at St. Francis Medical Center and trained new graduates and other RNs. She was one of eight who were handpicked in the mid-90s to go to Boston and learn the computer systems and lead the trainings for the hospital staff at St. Francis Medical Center.
She was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Pauls Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling and collecting cookbooks, angels and religious artwork and figurines.
She is survived by husband, Ronnie Miller; brothers, Dwain (Mary) Ruge of Hastings and Dana Ruge of Lewisville, Texas; sisters-in-law, Sherry Ruge of Boelus and Pam Ruge of Grand Island; stepdaughter, Joey Maria Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and special friend, Linda Galusha.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Darell Ruge of Boelus and Darwin Ruge of Tulsa, Okla.; and nephew, Michael Todd Ruge.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com