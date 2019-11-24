Roselia “Rosie” Mary Stanislav, 92, of Grand Island, formerly of Central City and Aurora, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Rosie was born on Oct. 15, 1927, to Edward Michael and Mary Eleanor (Halstead) McMahon west of Central City in “Irish” town. She attended Central City Schools, graduating from Central City High School in 1944. She then attended Nebraska Central College in Central City.
Rosie taught at District 39 school and married Joe Stanislav on Feb. 22, 1946, in Central City. Rosie worked with Joe and was a homemaker. The couple lived on the farm northwest of Central City for 50 years, then to Aurora for 14 years, and then moved to Grand Island in 2009. Joe died on Oct. 7, 2010.
Rosie was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Central City. She was a seamstress and enjoyed crocheting afghans. She enjoyed crafts, baking pies, canning pickles and playing pinochle with neighborhood card groups.
Rosie is survived by two daughters, Jolene Anis of Overland Park, Kan., and Marcia and Riley George of Eustis; a daughter-in-law, Linda Stanislav of Grand Island; a sister, Gloria Jones of Florida; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Pamela Jo; a son, Max Stanislav; a sister, Marie Gee Haith; and a son-in-law, Aziz Anis.