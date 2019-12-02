LINCOLN — Rosella G. “Rosi” Nelson, 84, of Lincoln died on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at High Plains Assisted Living in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Evangelical Free Church near Marquette, with the Rev. Joe Mullarkey officiating. Burial will be at the Mamre Church Cemetery near Marquette at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Rosi was born on Dec. 28, 1934, to William and Christina (Sorgenfrei) Poole in Wood River. Rosi grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1952. Shortly after her graduation, Rosi married Robert C. Nelson on June 22, 1952, in Grand Island. Robert was enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, so while he was serving his country, Rosi lived in El Paso, Texas.
In 1955 after his honorable discharge, the couple would move back to Marquette. In 1962, they moved to the Phillips area, where Rosi would raise her children and help Robert on the farm. Following Robert’s death in 2007, Rosi continued to stay on the farm until 2015, when she moved to Lincoln.
Rosi was a member of the Monroe Evangelical Free Church, where she was very active, serving on the WMS, as an Awana Leader, and in a Women’s Bible Study Group. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and quilting.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kim (Russ) McDonald of Omaha and Nathan (Kristin) Nelson of Lincoln; her son-in-law, Keith Gould of Laurel; eight grandchildren, Silas (Cathy) McDonald, Rebekah McDonald, Sarah McDonald, Carter Nelson, Colin Nelson, Brian (Amy) Gould, Brett Gould and Kacie (Chase) Maier; nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Donald (Lucille) Poole of Grand Island, Martin (Jan) Poole of Scottsbluff and Deloris Cross of Overland Park, Kan.
Rosi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; two daughters, Danise Nelson and Noreen Gould; and five siblings, William Poole, Jr., Richard Poole, Dwayne Poole, Glenn Poole and Elaine Simms.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.