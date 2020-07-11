RAVENNA — Rosette C. Luth, 92, of Ravenna died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Pastor Don Becker will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna.
Rosette Carolyn Luth was born Sept. 24, 1927, in rural Buffalo County, near Sweetwater to Herbert Otto William and Ella Ann (Heerman) Zinnel.
She was baptized Oct. 13, 1927, by the Rev. Daeknke at Trininty Lutheran Church north of Sweetwater. She was confirmed by the Rev. Kebschull at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna.
Rosette’s elementary education was at District 21 Buffalo County. She graduated from Ravenna High School in 1944.
She married John “Johnnie” H. Luth on Dec. 5, 1944. To this union six children were born: Richard, Melba, Pete, Dennis, Bryce and Celia. Rosette also became a stepmother to one of her nieces, Peggy (Pritchard) Dobish after Peggy lost her parents.
Rosette lived in the Ravenna area as a farm wife from 1944 to 1968. After moving to Ravenna she worked as a checkout clerk at the Ravenna Safeway store from 1968 to 1982 and Doug’s Super from 1982 to 1996. She was an officer of Lutheran Brotherhood, Trico branch 8291 and served on the Ravenna Senior Center Board for several years.
Survivors include her children, Richard and Linda Luth of Omaha, Melba and Chuck Stafford of Gibbon, Pete and Cindy Luth of Lincoln, Bryce and Vickie Luth of Ravenna, Celia Luth of Ravenna and Peggy Dobish of Kearney; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Bill) Vocke; brothers, Bill Zinnel and Art Zinnel; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son, Dennis; parents; sister, Elaine Pritchard; and brothers, Eldon and Marvin Zinnel.