Rosetta E. Reimers, 93, of Grand Island, died peacefully, at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living, with family at her side on March 29, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Curran Funeral Chapel. In accordance with the CDC’s suggestion we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or fewer at public gatherings. Also, social distancing methods of no hugging or hand shaking will be practiced. It is strongly encouraged that those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population please stay home.
A mass will be scheduled at a future date so everyone can join the family to celebrate Rosetta’s life.
