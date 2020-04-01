Rosetta E. Reimers, 93, of Grand Island died peacefully, at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living, with family at her side on March 29, 2020.
Rosetta was born Aug. 7, 1926, in St. Libory. She was the daughter of Herman and Sophie (Eich) Wissing. Rosetta grew up and received her education in St. Libory. She followed in her father and brothers’ footsteps, sharing her knowledge of wood and craftsmanship by working at S. E. Smith and Son’s lumber yard.
She married Alvin H. Reimers on Sept. 24, 1947, in St. Libory. The couple later settled in Grand Island. Rosetta was a master seamstress, tailoring many of her family’s clothes. She also fashioned pioneer hats when she worked at Needle in the Haystack. She enjoyed her time spent wrapping presents at Skagway during the Christmas season. Alongside her husband, Rosetta proudly maintained and cared for Blessed Sacrament Church for many years.
Alvin died May 17, 2014.
Rosetta enjoyed fishing, gardening, and embroidering. But the thing that brought her the most joy was holding and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved children.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament parish.
Rosetta will be missed by her daughters, Suzi Petersen of Loveland, Colo., Shirley (David) Bruner of Fremont, Elizabeth (Ken) Peyton of Grand Island, Carol (Gene) O’Gorman Backhaus of Denver, Colo., Patty (Jeff) Fulton of Grand Island, Lizetta (Jerry) Archer of Franklin; sons, Tim Reimers of Grand Island, Jamie (Deb) Reimers of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Mary (Donald) Nielsen of St. Libory; sisters-in-law, Elaine Wissing of Grand Island, Erma Wissing of Hastings, LaVonne Wissing of Alda, Jessie Kiser of Grand Island, Doris Wissing of Ft. Wayne, Ind.
Others left to cherish her memory include her 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosetta is welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband, Alvin; one sister; four brothers; two sons-in-law; and a grandson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests having a mass be offered in memory of Rosetta.