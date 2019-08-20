Rose M. Ostermeyer, 92, of Grand Island, formerly of the Sodtown area of Buffalo County, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Wedgewood Care Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church (North Shelton). The Rev. Micah Gaunt will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna.
Rose was born June 30, 1927, at Cotesfield to Anton J. and Anna S. (Suntych) Krepel. She was the youngest of nine children.
She grew up and received her education at Crete, graduating from Crete High School in 1944. She then worked for 22 years at Gooch Foods.
Rose married Arvid W. Ostermeyer on Aug. 27, 1966, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. The couple farmed in the north Shelton area before retiring in 2005.
Rose was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton.
She enjoyed gardening, canning and polka dancing. She was known as a great cook and loved to try new recipes in the kitchen.
Survivors include cousins and their families, Margaret Ostermeyer, Wayne (Linda) Ostermeyer, their three children and seven grandchildren, Mary Ostermeyer, Ann Ostermeyer and their six children and 19 grandchildren, Fay Lade and her four children and five grandchildren, and Ray Ahrens and nine nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid, in 2010; brothers, Henry, Harold, Anton “Tony,” Edward “Ed” and Louis “Lou” Krepel; three sisters, Emma, Vanus and Anna Krepel Hlobi; cousins, Larry Ostermeyer and Calvin Lade; and two infant nieces.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
