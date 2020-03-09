WORMS — Rose A. Kuck, 93, of Worms went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Reverend Craig Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the gymnasium at the church.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church.
Rose was born on July 2, 1926, at Polk, the daughter of Emil and Mildred (Erickson) Ehn. She was raised on a family farm near Polk, graduating from Polk High School class of 1943. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone. On June 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to Harold H. Kuck. They farmed and raised their family between Archer and Worms.
Rose was a member of Zion Lutheran Church at Worms, Dorcas Society, Platt Duetsche Ladies, different county extension clubs and card clubs. She had a wonderful faith in her Lord and Savior. Some of her enjoyments included playing golf, playing cards and attending her grandkids’ activities. She loved time spent with family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve (Virgie) Kuck of Grand Island, Don (Laura) Kuck of Peoria, Ariz., Jerry (Kathy) Kuck of Central City and Deb (David) Lemburg of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; an infant son, David; her parents; brother, Rudolph; sisters, Mildred Ehn and Dorothy Johnson; infant brother, Martin; half-brothers and sisters, Evelyn, Esther, Roy, Alvin, Ruben and Paul.