WORMS — Rose A. Kuck, 93 of Worms, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the gymnasium at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Kuck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.