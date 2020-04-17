ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Rose Marie (Turek) Buettner passed away at home in Anderson Township, Ohio, on Monday, April 13, 2020, at age 86.
Mass of Christian Burial is being held today, April 17, at Old St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati. Her final resting place will be Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Due to the current situation, the Mass and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Carmelite Order of the Daughters of St. Elias, 123 E. 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.
She was born in Ashton on May 4, 1933, the daughter of Cash and Theresa (Kuszak) Turek.
Robert Lee, her husband of 51 years, with whom she moved to many states due to his career, preceded her in death.
Family and faith defined her life. Having been a devoted homemaker and mother, she went back to school when all six children were out of school themselves. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse, caring for patients in hospitals and home care.
Having been raised on farms, Rose loved to travel, probably sparked by her husband Robert’s 31 years in the U.S. Coast Guard (Ret. CWO4). In addition to traveling to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she went to Europe on pilgrimages to the Holy Land; Rome; Lourdes, France; and Fatima, Portugal.
A lifelong Roman Catholic, Rose was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She additionally lived her life of service as a professed 3rd Order Carmelite; a longtime member of the Legion of Mary, for a time serving as curia president; and a member of the Blue Army.
Rose was the beloved widow of Robert Lee Buettner, and loving mother of Elizabeth (Betty) Buettner, Janet Buettner (John Hardin), Donna (Donald) Franer, Richard (Colleen) Buettner, Al Buettner and Robert Buettner. She was adored by grandchildren Sr. Marie Cecile (Erin), Maximilian and Augustine Franer; Kayla and Riana Hardin; Jesse (Jessie) Buettner and Cody Buettner; Clinton Dudley (Audrey) and Austin Buettner. Rose will also be dearly missed by her three great-grandchildren, Gracey, Coltin and Ryder; brothers, Alfred (Carol) Turek and James (Imogene) Turek; and many other Buettner and Turek family members and a multitude of friends.
She was also predeceased by dearly loved brothers- and sisters-in-law.