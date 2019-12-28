Rose M. Ash, 70 of Grand Island, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
To honor Rose’s wishes, there will be no services. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Rose was born Oct. 25, 1949, at Washington, Mo., the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Laccessaglia) Hayes. She was raised in Waynesville, Mo., graduating from Waynesville High School. She attended Missouri State College.
Rose moved to Grand Island in 2005 to be close to her daughter and grandchildren whom she adored. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Angie Jeffers and Ray Smith of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Gracie, Emily and Piper; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Louisa Hayes and Chris and Veronica Hayes.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mick and Joe Hayes.