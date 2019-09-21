Rosalind “Kay” Sterling passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, while in hospice care.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, Pastor Matt E. Fowler officiating and a light lunch to follow.
For her Grand Island friends, there will be a memorial service held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Riverside Lodge.
Kay was born March 29, 1937, in Broken Bow and was the only child of Jack and Edna (McMullen) Sterling. She is survived by cousins and their spouses and precious friends.
Kay graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1955, and was actively involved in Job’s Daughters and was a member of the band, playing clarinet.
Kay’s career path took her to many positions within the telephone company in Nebraska and South Dakota. She retired after 40 years of service.
Kay was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, an active member of the Order of Does in Broken Bow and Grand Island (serving in various offices and attending numerous annual conventions), P.E.O. Sisterhood in Grand Island and many other civic and Masonic organizations. She holds a life membership in Telephone Pioneers of America and US West Pioneers.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church, 1000 S 3rd Avenue, Broken Bow, NE 68822 or to Custer County Foundation, 403 S 9th Avenue, Broken Bow, NE 68822.