Rosalie Russell, 80

AURORA — Rosalie Ann Russell, 80, of Aurora, formerly of Marquette, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Aurora Memorial Community Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Richland Cemetery, near Marquette. Memorials are suggested to the Richland Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Rosalie Ann was born on May 10, 1939, to Howard and Florence (Holtz) Russell on the family farm near Marquette. Rosalie attended the rural country school while in grade school, then attended Marquette Schools and graduated from Marquette High School in 1957.
Rosalie contracted polio at 11 years old and was told she would never walk again. She defied the odds and not only did she walk, but she was able to work on the farm and even drive her own vehicle.
She was a country girl through and through. She loved to help out on the farm, especially working with the animals and driving a tractor. She had a knack for working with animals and would break her own horses. She trained many horses throughout her life, but she had a special horse named Cherokee that she taught to kneel, so she could easily mount him and ride him. She also held various jobs throughout her life, but eventually she decided to help with her aging parents.
Rosalie enjoyed crocheting, gardening and attending country music concerts. Her pride and joy were her dogs and her horses, especially Cherokee. She loved to attend horse shows all over Nebraska.
Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Robert Lee (Darlene) Russell of Grand Island, Beverly (Richard) Gustafson of Aurora, Thomas Dean (Sharon) Russell of Imperial, Melvyn (Sylvia) Russell of Gretna, Sandra (Wendell) Mankin of Aurora, Karen McClure of Palmer, and Nancy (Larry) McDonald of Aurora, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Dave McClure.