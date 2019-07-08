NORFOLK — Rosalie R. Rozmiarek, 53, of Norfolk died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will celebrate the mass. A light lunch will follow the Mass. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Paplin Cemetery near Ashton, with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, with a Vigil Service to follow at 7. Memorials are suggested to the Rozmiarek family or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Rosalie can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Rosalie R. (Coons) Rozmiarek was born July 21, 1965, at Alliance to Robert W. Coons and Frances Kay (Applegarth) Golliher. Rosalie was raised by Juliann M. Hansen. She grew up and attended school in Hyannis, and graduated from Hyannis High School in 1983. She attended Chadron State College.
Rosalie married Kenneth Rozmiarek on July 11, 1992, at Rapid City, S.D. Rosalie and Kenneth lived in Norfolk their entire married life. She was a homemaker and also a day care provider. Her love of children made day care a natural occupation choice. She loved gardening, arts and crafts and playing cards. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altar Society and Norfolk Catholic Music Boosters.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Norfolk; son, Joseph M. (Krista F.) Rozmiarek of Roseville, Minn.; granddaughter, Zoey M. Rozmiarek of Roseville, Minn.; mothers, Kay Golliher of Kansas City, Mo., and Juliann Hansen of Norfolk; sisters, Roberta Coons of Kansas City, Rhonda Arledge of Cincinnati and Roxanne Macon of Sweetwater, Tenn.; brothers, Cecil Coons of Mullen and Bobby Coons of Hershey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Coons; brother, Billy Coons; and her grandparents.