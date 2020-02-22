Ronnie R. Sitzman, 59, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be in the Culbertson Cemetery at Culbertson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1961, at McCook to Gerald “Pudge” and Betty (Schneider) Sitzman Hiatt. He grew up in Culbertson and Indianola and received his education at Republican Valley High School. He was united in marriage to Darla (Hagemann) Sitzman on Oct. 24, 1986, at McCook. After that the couple lived in McCook, Salina, Kan., and eventually settled in Grand Island, where he was self-employed. He was also employed by Old Home Bakery and Tortilla King.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, trap, spending time with his grandkids, Nebraska football, cooking, boating and his grand animals (Colt, Oliver and Scooter), 4-wheeling, taking pictures and most importantly spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darla Sitzman; son, Cory Sitzman of Grand Island: daughters, Trista Sitzman of Holstein, Elizabeth Sitzman of Blue Hill, and Kalie Sitzman of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; brothers, Gary Sitzman of Kearney and Randy Zwinkle of McCook; and sister, Rose Ahlemeyer of Willsonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald “Pudge” and Betty (Hiatt) Sitzman.