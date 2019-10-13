Ronald “Stringer” Walling, 76, of Alda passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Service and celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
Ronald was born Aug. 20, 1943, at Pine Bluffs, Wyo., to Walker and Lelia (Shook) Walling. He grew up in Albion, Neb., graduating in 1961 from Albion High School. He then attended Grand Island School of Business.
On Feb. 29, 1964, Stringer married Dixie Crosier. They made their life in Grand Island. Stringer was a trucker most of his life, working for Grand Island Express and later Seward Motor and Freight. In later years, he was employed by the State of Nebraska to transport prisoners.
Stringer was a member of the Nazarene Church, ABATE, a past member of MRF and a member of Grand Island Gun Club, of which he served as an officer.
Motorcycles were always a part of his life, particularly Harley-Davidson. Stringer was a legend in the biker community. The bike stories are numerous, including giving his wife and two-day-old son a motorcycle ride.
He loved people and Stringer was known for his positive outlook and gracious spirit. He was the go-to guy for any problem. Stringer loved to make people laugh, and his booming laugh is a treasured memory.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Dixie; daughter, Misty (Bruce) Bergsten of Topeka, Kan.; son, Ramie (Paula) Walling of Phillips; five grandchildren, Crystal Erickson, Rusty Erickson, Jessica Erickson, Cody Erickson and Brady Walling; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Ann) Walling of Bloomfield; and his four-legged buddy, Misti Rae.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers, Charles and Larry.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
