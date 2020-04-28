HASTINGS — Ronald E. “Ron” Boehler, 64, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Ron was born September 25, 1955, in Hastings to Lawrence and Rosalene (True) Boehler. He grew up in Sutton where he graduated from Sutton High School. Following his graduation, he moved to Hastings where he attended and graduated from Central Community College. Ron later received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
He married Kathleen “Kathy” Keasling on May 30, 1981, in Harvard. They made their home in Hastings where they raised their family.
Ron was employed as a computer programmer at the Meat Animal Research Center for five years and an information technology instructor at Central Community College for 36 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Ron enjoyed traveling and was an avid golfer. He was active in the church serving numerous roles.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Daniel Boehler of Broken Arrow, Okla., Kevin Boehler of Omaha, Kourtney Boehler of Kansas City, Mo.; grandson, Carter Boehler of Broken Arrow, Okla.; brothers and spouse, Dennis and Cindy Boehler of Sutton and Donald Boehler of Sutton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry and Andrea Keasling of Marianna, Fla., Neil and Veronica Keasling of Imogene, Iowa, Renita and Jerry Farrall of Harvard, Pamela and Rick Zuck of Dunkerton, Iowa, Debra and Jim Gerweck of Falls City, Patricia and Orrin C. Krous of Moberly, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.