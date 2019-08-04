Ronald Reimers, 78

Ronald “Slim” Ernest Reimers, 78, of Grand Island died at his home on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019.
Ron was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Huron, S.D., to Ernest and Florence (Dirksen) Reimers. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Huron High School in 1959. Ron was known as “Slim” to his many friends and classmates.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and served for two years. He trained in electronics and was stationed at Lackland AFB and Albuquerque AFB.
He moved to Grand Island in 1965 where he met his first wife, Myrtle Dumont. They were married on Feb. 27, 1966, in Grand Island. They had two children: Bryan and Karla.
Ron married Stella Mae Heil (Lighthill) on June 26, 1981, in Grand Island. He was preceded in death by Stella in 2017 after 36 years of marriage.
Ron was a man of all trades, working for Firestone and the Floor to Ceiling Store, and then began working for Menards in 1995 until he retired in March 2014.
Ron loved working on his cars. You could always find him tinkering with something or even just taking it apart to put it back together again. Family always came first and we will forever treasure the love he gave each of us. Ron loved his dog-children, Sam and Minnie, too. He was cherished by his friends and neighbors. Ron was a proud Cornhusker fan and wore our colors with pride. During his retirement he became quite interested in local history and researching his family tree.
Ron is survived by two children, Bryan Reimers of Grand Island and Karla Archuleta of Palmdale, Calif.; his stepchildren and their spouses, Loraine and Richard Panowicz and John Jr. and Linda Heil, all of Rockville, Karla and Monte Stelk of Grand Island, Jason Heil of Loup City and Billynda Spilinek of Elba; grandchildren, Jamie Miller of Omaha and Jamey, George, Alyssa, John, Alana and Joey Archuleta of Palmdale, Calif.; stepgrandchildren, Christina Panowicz, Rebecca Panowicz, Lorissa (Bob) Auman, Mitchell Long, Liam Heil, Luke Heil, Jessica (Jeremy) Fanta, Samantha (Brady) Kayl, Sean Wysocki, Alexa Wysocki, Jacob, Joey, Logan, Serenity and James Heil, Shelbea (Taylor) Gouldie, Chelsea Spilinek and Thomas Spilinek; two sisters, Cheryl (Duane) Coates of Idaho and Charlet Bertsch of El Cajon, Calif.; his nieces and nephews and many great-grandchildren; and his previous wife, Myrtle, of Lancaster, Calif.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kevin; his wife, Stella; dogs, Sam and Minnie; a stepdaughter, Jeri Lyn Heil; and a son-in-law, Robert Wysocki.