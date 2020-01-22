HASTINGS — Ronald D. Kraft, 75, of Hastings, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard.
Memorials may be given to the family. There will be no viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ron was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Grand Island to Alton and Lillian (Hansen) Kraft. After graduating in 1963, from Grand Island Senior High School, he worked for Werner Construction, ABC Electric and Van’s Electric. Ron served in the United States Army from Feb. 27, 1967, to Feb. 26, 1969. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a disabled veteran and member of the DAV and a former member of the VFW.
Ron married Karen L. Sassman on Sept. 4, 1971, at First St. Paul’s Church, Hastings. He and Karen owned Pet World in Hastings. He enjoyed family and his grandkids’ activities, gardening, cooking, baking and his rose garden.
Survivors include his spouse, Karen Kraft of Hastings; children and spouses, Dave and Marie Kraft of Doniphan, Ronald D. Jr. and Sandy Kraft of Hastings, Jennifer and Dalan Rademacher of Hastings; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.