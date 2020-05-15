BROKEN BOW — Ronald Joseph Ripp, 66, passed unexpectedly May 9, 2020, near Salida, Colo., while pursuing his passion of the great outdoors.
A register book can be signed from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. and Thursday, May 21. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. A guest book can be signed onlinr at www.govierbrothers.com
Services are pending at this time. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Buffalo County (Thornton TWP 7-10-15)
Ron was born in Kearney on July 1, 1953, the fourth of nine children of Gerald Charles and Catherine (Kriha) Ripp.
On Feb. 19, 1993, Ron and K Janelle Worley Eacker were married in Broken Bow. He became stepfather to her children, Robb, Charlie, Brandon, Presha and Tammy.
Survivors include his wife, Janelle Ripp; his stepchildren and their spouses, Charles and Linda Eacker of Hershey, Presha and Clifford (Hohlfeld) Wilke of Hastings and Tammy Royle of Broken Bow; his siblings and their spouses, Judy and Herb Dixon of Pleasanton, Janet and Gregg Hanna of Burwell, Terry and Barb (Irvine) Ripp of Ravenna, Steve and Constance Ripp of Ravenna, Donald – Chuck (Janece) Ripp of Pleasanton, Scott and Angie Ripp of Broken Bow, Mark and Wendy Ripp, and Tim and Jennifer Ripp.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Gerald Charles Ripp, and Catherine Kriha Ripp; and two stepsons, Brandon Eacker and Robert Eacker,