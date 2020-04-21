KEARNEY — Ronald James “Jim” Rech, 63, of Kearney passed away quietly at home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Private family services will be held this week, with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel of St. James Catholic Church officiating. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on the one-year memorial of his death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family to be used for the celebration of life Mass. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting www.hlmkfuneral.com. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Ron was born in Fullerton to Richard and Evelyn Rech on Nov. 15, 1956. He grew up on the family farm and attended grade school at St. Peter’s Catholic School until Christmas of his third grade year. The family then moved to Grand Island, where he participated in many sports, including wrestling and football. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1975. He attended Kearney State College, where he enjoyed working as an assistant in the intramural department and serving as a volunteer assistant softball coach for several years. He loved working with the softball team, made many lifelong friends and was a great storyteller who remembered all of the details when regaling tales. He graduated with an elementary education degree in 1981. After graduation, Ron continued his education adding degrees in Middle School and Special Education while working as a paraeducator and behavioral specialist at Walnut Junior High for many years. He later taught special education at Spalding, Ansley, Litchfield and the Broken Bow consortiums.
He met Terri Koenig while teaching and they were married on April 18, 2008. They made their home in Kearney, where they currently resided.
Ron was an expert of all things sports, especially Nebraska Cornhuskers. He spent many spring evenings listening to Husker baseball on the radio. He enjoyed coaching several activities, including softball and track and field. He coached and umpired softball for over 20 years in the Grand Island community. He was recently recognized for his dedication to the Grand Island softball community.
Everyone who knew Ron knew he loved to can, cook and bake. He could often be found at family gatherings cooking and was known for his specialty dishes, including homemade salsa, lasagna, shrimp dip and brookies. He loved to surprise his co-workers, family and medical staff with his treats. He was delighted to watch any cooking show and had seen the “Lord of the Rings” and Marvel movies more times than you can count. Billy Joel and Jimmy Buffet could be frequently heard playing on his record player. Being outdoors, visiting family and deep-sea fishing with his brother in Florida were some of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and never said no when his family asked to help with a project. Although being unable to travel very often the last few years due to health issues, he filled his time visiting with his mom, siblings, helping his stepchildren and spoiling his grandchildren. He found great joy in following his nieces’ and nephews’ activities and was never too busy to play games with them. He had a beloved place in his heart for animals, including his dog, Little Man, and cats, Alley, Hootchie, Bob and Betsy. He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.
Ron is survived by his wife, Terri; stepchildren, Joseph and Jordane Glesinger of Hastings, Kelly and Daniel Dugan of Greeley and Taylor Glesinger of Spalding; mother, Evelyn Rech of Grand Island; siblings, Robert and Pat Rech of Tucson, Ariz., Roger and Janet Rech of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Rodney and Karina Rech of Lexington, Richard and Anne Rech of Greeley and Rebecca and David Cutler of Bellingham, Wash.; grandchildren, Colten and Raelyn Dugan of Greeley; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Richard T. Rech.