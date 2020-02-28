OMAHA — Ronald J. Janky Jr., 58, of Omaha passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Omaha at Nebraska Medicine.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, with Dan Naranjo officiating. A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. A celebration of life and remembrance open house will be held from 1 to 3 at Kinkaider Brewing Company, 316 N. Pine St., Grand Island.
Ron was born on Sept. 4, 1961, to Ronald Sr. and Jean C. (Bray) Janky in Grand Island. He attended St. Paul High School and was a graduate of the 1979 class. A year later, Ron entered the United States Army, where he proudly served his country for four years. Ron would make Nebraska his home for most of his adult life, working primarily in various sales positions. Ron was an avid horse racing fan who enjoyed bowling and watching Nebraska football and basketball as well as being a Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. He was a member of the Catholic faith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Ronald Sr.; his brother, Greg, and sister-in-law, Rhonda; his brother, Mike, and sister-in-law, Nichole; his sister, Kim, and brother-in-law, Brian; along with nieces, Jessi and Katria Kindscher, Madison and Amber Janky, and nephews, Kyle and Brooks Kindscher.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Jean, and both sides of his family’s grandparents.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.