Ronald Ewoldt, 79

Ronald D. Ewoldt, 79, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Third City Christian Church. The Rev. Scott Jones will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Ron was born Jan. 18, 1940, at home in Grand Island to Daniel and Evelyn (Danburg) Ewoldt. He was the oldest of eight children. He grew up in Grand Island, attending Jefferson Elementary and Walnut Junior High, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1958.
On Nov. 23, 1958, he was united in marriage to Delores Schroeder. This union was blessed with four children, Rhonda, Sheri, Roderick and Shannon. Later he married Cathy Swanson on May 22, 1982. This union was blessed with a daughter, Megan.
Over the years Ron worked various jobs in the Grand Island area, including Central Co-op Non-Stock as a driver and later as General Manager. He retired in 2002.
Ron loved the outdoors, including duck and goose hunting and walleye fishing. He grew up learning to hunt with his dad on the Platte River and that was always a place of peace, joy and comfort. He did some fishing in his early years, but walleye fishing became his passion. Ron spent many years fishing and building friendships in the Pierre, S.D., area on Lake Oahe and Lake Sharpe. He enjoyed the beauty and tranquility of early mornings on the lake and evenings in the lounge with friends.
A broken hip in 2015 brought many changes to his lifestyle and he gave up most of his outdoor activities at that time.
Ron took great pride in caring for his yard and vehicles. His family and friends knew he was meticulous about these areas. Ron loved deeply and cared for others.
Breakfast was a primary meal and Ron had a group that he met with nearly every day. Some would come and some would go, but Dewayne, Rod, Keith, Fred, Jim and Jim were always in touch. The Cow Palace, Farmers Daughter, Pam’s, Tommy’s and Shady Bend Café have lost a faithful customer. Trips to DQ after school with granddaughters were favorites.
He was a member of the Platt Duetsche and the Saddle Club. He was an avid bowler for many years — three nights a week — and enjoyed golfing and baseball as a kid and as an adult. He enjoyed watching kids and grandkids participate and being a taxi service for his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy; his children and their spouses Sheri and Brad Brockel of Colorado Springs, Rod and Debby Ewoldt of Sun City, Ariz., Shannon True of Hastings and Megan Ewoldt of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Josh, Brandon, Kylie (Ryan), Allie, Xander (Annika), Taylor, Armani, Kashiah and Kaliyah; great-grandchildren, Grey, Hadley, Rollin and Cooper; his siblings and their spouses, Shirley and Marvin Keller of Grand Island, Danny and Sue Ewoldt of Grand Island, Connie and Larry Tykowski of Burwell and Jacque Ewoldt of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Ewoldt and Deborah Ewoldt; his beloved four-legged companion, Molly; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda; his parents; and three brothers, Gary, Kenny and Roger.
Memorials are suggested to either the GRACE Foundation or Central Nebraska Humane Society.