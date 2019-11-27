Ronald Eugene Fringer, 86

McCOOK — Ronald Eugene Fringer, the son of Lyle Glen and Verda Eva Jones Fringer, was born Sept. 17, 1933, at North Branch, Kan. He departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 24, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney at the age of 86 years.
Formerly of Superior, he owned his own milk truck and route for many years before starting at Ideal Cement in 1970. He worked as a mill superviser until the plant closed in 1986. He relocated to Grand Island and worked for Hooker Brothers as a driver until his retirement in 2000.
He served in the Korean War.
He retired to be an active part of his grandchildren’s life and continued to fish and woodwork. He loved working in his shop.
After his late wife, Dixie, died, he relocated to McCook to be near his daughter. He always wanted to have a little farm so, in 2017, at the age of 84, he bought a small farm south of McCook where he spent countless hours enjoying his shop and the land and being near his son-in-law, who farms. He mentioned many times his love for the McCook area and his little ranch.
He was a very devoted husband, father, brother, son-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Survivors include his children, Friday Amack Reiners and husband, Rick of Indianola, Neb.; and Miles Fringer and wife, Bev, of Houston, Mo.; grandchildren, Carli Amack and Todd Brakenhoff of Columbus, Jane Reiners of Columbus and fiance, Sean Anderson of Indianola, Miranda (Fringer) Whelan and husband Stephen of Sedalia, Mo., Christian Amack of Kearney, Matthew Fringer of Russellville, Mo.; stepgrandchildren, Jared Clark (son of Beverly), Jamie Altman (daughter of Beverly) and husband, Billy; great-grandchildren, Jose, Joslyn, Laylei and Vincent Trejo, all of Columbus; stepgreat-grandchildren, Gavin Altman and Arabella Altman; and great-grandchild. Bryden Whelan (son of Miranda Fringer and fiance, Stephen Whelan); sisters, Sharon Rust of Superior and Glenda Douthit of Visalia, Calif.; other relatives and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Pastor Justin Hildebrand will be officiating. Visitation will be prior to services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be in McCook at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of the arrangements.