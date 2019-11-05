Ronald Chamberlain, 82

HASTINGS — Ronald L. Chamberlain, 82, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Kenesaw Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with the Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Ron was born Aug. 24, 1937, to Obie Vestal and Golda Lee (Clary) Chamberlain in Canton, Mo. He lived in Missouri until he was 7 or 8 then moved to Illinois, then moving to Hebron in 1953. He graduated from Hebron High School in 1956. Ron then attended Fairbury College in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1959 to 1968.
He married Bonnie L. Alberts on Feb. 10, 1962, in Hastings, where they then resided, Bonnie passed away April 6, 2016. He worked for Ingersall-Western Landroller in Hastings for 40 years, then Penrose Machine in Grand Island for nine years.
He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, a past member of the Saddle Club of Hastings, a past commodore of the Grand Island Boat and Camping Club, and a member of the Knights of Pythias Club in Hastings.
Ron enjoyed, camping, music, taking pictures and Nebraska sports.
He is survived by one son and a daughter-in-law, James and Elizabeth Chamberlain of Hastings; one grandson, Luke James; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; and two brothers, Bruce Lee Chamberlain and Cecil Chamberlain.