Ronald W. Carlson, 84, of Grand Island died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Grand Island’s Facebook page. Private family burial will be in the Belgrade Main Cemetery.
Due to the CDC requirements, extended visitation hours will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. You may also choose to have your name signed to the guest book by calling (308) 398-2929 during business hours.
Ronald was born on May 30, 1935, at Cedar Rapids, the son of Wesley and Ruby (Hale) Carlson. He was raised on a family farm southeast of Cedar Rapids, attending Pinnacle Hill Country School in Boone County and graduating from Cedar Rapids High School, class of 1953. He entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 5, 1956, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 3, 1958.
On Nov. 15, 1959, he was united in marriage to Betty Ostrander. They moved to Grand Island in 1972. Ronald worked for 12 years at COOP Creamery in Fullerton and farmed for almost 61 years. They were members of First Faith United Methodist Church. Ronald and Betty enjoyed buying and selling different collectibles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty; children, Allen (Tammy) Carlson of Englewood, Ohio, Howard Carlson of Lexington, Terry (Michelle) Carlson of Grand Island, Dan (Julie) Carlson of Central City and Gary (Lynn) Carlson of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Martha) Carlson and Roger Carlson, all of Columbus; brother-in-law, Ed Terwilleger; sister-in-law, Zola (Dick) Rieken of Clarks; brother-in-law, Clifford Ostrander of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joann Terwilleger and Darlene (Dennis) Donnelly; brother, Darwin Carlson; sister-in-law, Monica Ostrander; and grandson, Seth Carlson.