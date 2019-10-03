COLUMBUS — Ronald Anthony Bugay, 83, of Columbus died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus with the Rev. Mike Swanton officiating.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony Church with a 7 p.m. vigil to follow. Visitation continues Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery
Ronald Bugay was born June 5, 1936, in Fullerton, to Loney and Viola (Drozd) Bugay. Ron grew up in Fullerton and graduated Fullerton High School in 1953.
On March 20, 1958, Ron was united in marriage to Jolene Eberhart in Fullerton.
He worked at the creamery in Fullerton before going to work at Island Supply Welding in 1963. Ron worked there for 56 years before retiring in March of 2019.
He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Wagoner’s Camper Club, Eagles Club and Harold’s Square. Ron loved to play the accordion, gardening, the farmers market, playing cards, fishing and the outdoors and woodworking.
Ron thoroughly loved his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Deb (Don) Gasper of Lindsay; son, Dan (Danielle) Bugay of Lincoln; daughter, Rhonda (Darin) Meyer of Columbus; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Althea) Bugay of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Bugay; parents, Loney and Viola Bugay; sister, Marjorie Knopik; three children in infancy; grandson, Jack Meyer.
