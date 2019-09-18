Ronald Bourke, 83

SHELL, Wyo. — Ronald L Bourke, 83, of Shell, Wyo., died at his home on the Shell Creek near Shell on Sept. 11, 2019.
Mr. Bourke was cremated at his request; a family memorial is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the Big Horn Federal, 33 North 6th in Greybull, WY 82426 to benefit the Shell Community Hall and Shell Fire Department.
Born Aug. 1, 1936, Ron grew up in Rawlins, Wyo. and earned his first dollar at 8 years old, selling subscriptions to the Denver Post. He would save money during his youthful days and use it to defy expectations and graduate from Creighton University in Omaha. He graduated Creighton with degrees in chemistry, biology and philosophy. Creighton was where he met and married Martha Lauritsen of Boone, Iowa.
Ron remained in Nebraska for 30-plus years, working as a sales representative for Merck Pharmaceuticals and raising five children.
At age 55, Ron and Martha returned to the state of his childhood, Wyoming, fulfilling a lifelong dream and entered retirement. Ron spent the rest of his years in Wyoming “where the sun shines a little brighter, and the birds sing a little sweeter,” raising quarter horses and caring for Martha after she took ill.
Ron always upheld honesty and integrity as the highest of virtues and although unpopular with some, these are the values he instilled in the surviving Bourkes. He is loved and will be missed as his legacy is carried forward.
He spent his last days attended by his children, Rhonda and Ron Baldwin of Grand Island, Jeff and Kari Bourke of Elm Creek, Tim and Chris Bourke of North Platte, Bob and Kris Bourke of Seward, and Steve Bourke of Tampa, Fla.; and a special friend, Elizabeth “Buddy” Willshire of Shell, Wyo. Ron was the proud grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of four.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Glee Bourke; a brother, Tom Bourke; a sister, Betty Bourke; and Martha, his wife of 48 years.