BURWELL — Ronald Myron Benton, 79, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Burwell.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Burwell Baptist Church in Burwell. Pastor Harry Landaw will officiate.
Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Cedar Creek Bible Church near Burwell or the Berean Academy in Elbing, Kan. Online condolences may be directed to the family at rblbhome@mac.com.
Ronald Myron was born May 29, 1940, in Burwell, the first child of Harold Cole Benton and Eva Florence (Cass) Benton. Ronald had one sister, Mary Pearl Benton.
Ron met Lois Eileen Dyck at Grace Bible College in Omaha and they were married on Aug. 26, 1961. They enjoyed more than 55 years of marriage and had two sons, Randall and Robert.
Ron is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Keith Andrews of Omaha; two sons and daughters-in law, Robert and Lynda Benton of Ringoes, N.J., and Randy and Denice Benton of Wichita, Kan; and six grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Eileen Benton; and his parents, Harold and Eva Benton.