CENTRAL CITY — Ronald B. Miller, 82, of Central City, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Edgewood Memory Care Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials to be in memory of Ron to be designated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.
Ronald Bernard Miller was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Omaha to August and Evelyn (Johnson) Miller. Ron grew up in Wood River, and received his education from Wood River High School. On Jan. 20, 1957, Ronald and Harolyn (Dibbern) Miller were united in marriage at Trinity Methodist Church. They were married for 62 years, until Harolyn’s death on Oct. 18, 2019. They would make their home in Alda and Wood River, and eventually in Central City.
Following his graduation, Ron began working on a ranch in Colorado. In 1960 he began working for the Union Pacific Railroad, and remained there until 1990. While working for the railroad, he began farming as well. Following his retirement from the railroad in 1990, he continued to work on the farm until his health would no longer allow him too.
Ron was a member of the United Methodist Church in Central City. He was an avid outdoorsman. Whether he was hunting, fishing or just spending time at his cabin on the river, he was always outdoors. He also enjoyed getting to travel in his spare time.
Those left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Rebecca (Gary) McIntire of Central City, Sheryl (Melvin) Girard of Gulf Port, Miss., and Vickie Miller (Sally Brown) of San Diego, Calif.; a son, Jeff (Barb) Miller of Grand Island; two sisters, Ronda (Mark) Bieber of Lincoln and Sheila (Dan) Morrell of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Martha Dibbern of Grand Island; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Harolyn; and his brother, Leroy Miller.