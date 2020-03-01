BELGRADE, Mont. — Ronald J. “Ron” Ringlein, 80, of Belgrade, Mont., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home after his battle with cancer.
During his illness, Ron enjoyed the many phone calls of encouragement he received from his Spalding classmates and hunting buddies.
Ron was born Sept. 13, 1939, to John and Loretta (Rutledge) Ringlein. He grew up on the family farm north of Spalding. He graduated with the class of ’57 from Spalding Academy. After graduation and serving five years in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Spalding where he worked as an electrician.
In 1968, Ron and Pat Bonenberger were united in marriage. They made their home in O’Neill, where Ron was employed in law enforcement. They later moved to Melbeta, when Ron was employed as the State Electrical Inspector for Western Nebraska. After his retirement they moved to Belgrade, Mont., to be closer to their grandchildren.
Ron’s immediate surviving family include his wife of 52 years, Pat; their two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Michelle, and their son, Cody, of Mokelumne Hill, Calif., and Alan and Holly and their children, Sidra and Wyatt, of Belgrade, Mont.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sara Ringlein of Mokelumne Hill, Calif.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mille and Anna Marie; and a granddaughter, Lily Grace.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Tuesday, March 3, at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade, Mont. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be in the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, at Helena, Mont., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Ron suggests donations be made to the St. Judes Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Divine Mercy Academy in Belgrade, Mont. (www.dmamt.org).
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.