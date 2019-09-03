Ronald “Ron” Myers, 57, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Phillips Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Ron was born Aug. 10, 1962, in Grand Island, to Richard and Irene (Goodwin) Myers Sr. After growing up in Phillips and graduating from high school in Aurora, Ron moved to Grand Island.
He worked as a welder for Chief Industries for about 40 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Ron also had a passion for restoring old cars.
Those left to cherish his memory include his stepmother, Esther Myers; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard “Rick” Myers Jr., Robert and Laurie Myers, and Randy Myers; and numerous extended family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; an aunt, Bonnie Rouse; an uncle, George Rouse; and a cousin, Gary Rouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
