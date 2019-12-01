DAVID CITY — Ronald D. “Ron” McKay, 69, of David City died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Committal will be at 2 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Memorials to the family for future designation.
Ronald D. “Ron” McKay was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Boonesville, Ark., to Harry and Chloe (Harley) McKay. Ron grew up in O’Neill and graduated from high school in O’Neill. He later attended Kearney State College for three years. On Nov. 29, 1975, Ron was united in marriage to Jan Pace in Grand Island. Ron and Jan lived in Kearney, Denver, Atkinson, Chambers and had lived for 18 years in Grand Island, where he worked as a machinist and traveling salesman selling machining tools. They lived in David City for the last 21 years.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jan of David City; sons and daughters-in-law, Reily (Ashley) McKay of Columbus and Kyle (Angela Flowers) McKay of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Jayden, Knoxon and Chloella McKay and Michael and Kenya Flowers; and nieces, Michelle Sandal, Melinda Bjornson and Stephanie Myrberg.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ellen Datus.
Arrangements by Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.