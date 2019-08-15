Roger Leon Whited, 76, of Grand Island went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Evangelical Free Church in Albion, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery at Albion, with military honors by U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 162 of Albion.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger was born March 26, 1943, to Leonard and La Verda (Peterson) Whited at Central City. He grew up in Fullerton and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1961. He attended Wayne State College and worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads for a brief time. He also worked for his uncle building houses. He enlisted in the United States Army in June 1965. In August 1965, he married Sharon Lockwood. They were stationed at Fort Monmoth, N.J., where their daughter, Rachelle, was born. After that, Roger and his family were deployed to Okinawa in 1966. Roger was honorably discharged in May 1968, and the family moved back to Fullerton, where Steven, Susan and Scott were born.
He was co-owner and parts manager of Whited & Sons’ John Deere dealership, in Fullerton and later in Albion, for many years. When they closed the dealership in Fullerton, Roger and family made their home in Albion, where they also retired.
He loved gardening and being outdoors in general and going canoeing, camping and fishing. He enjoyed coin collecting, reading and collecting books. He was also known to play Santa Claus for many families and was Santa Claus at the Norfolk mall for a few years. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved telling his family lots of stories and would often repeat them. He was a member of the American Legion and Evangelical Free Church.
He is survived by his children, Rachelle Whited of Albion, Steven (Tina) Whited of Grand Island, Susan (Corey Quigley) Johnson of Blair and Scott (Jennifer) Whited of Petersburg; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Whited and Galen (Chun) Whited; sister, Connie (Victor) Young; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; and a great-grandson, Gabriel Whited.