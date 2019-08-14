Roger Leon Whited, 76, of Grand Island went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Evangelical Free Church in Albion with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with military honors by U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post #162 of Albion.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.