Roger ‘Rocky’ Obermiller, 67

LOUP CITY — Roger “Rocky” R. Obermiller, 67, of Loup City, went to his eternal home on Jan. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center following a 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Roger “Rocky” Ritz Obermiller was born Jan. 9, 1953, to Fritz and Nora (Ritz) Obermiller in Loup City. Roger attended Loup City Public Schools, where he graduated in 1971. He was proud member of the 1970 and 1971 Loup City Red Raider state basketball teams, making it to the semi-finals in 1970.
After graduating high school, Roger farmed and ranched with his dad, Fritz, on the family farm north of Loup City. Roger later when into a partnership with his brother Doug, Roger owned and operated Double O Ranch until his MS no longer allowed him to follow his passion of farming and ranching.
On Sept. 10, 1978, Roger married Linett Zimmerman at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City.
Roger loved riding his horses, being out in the pastures with his cattle, participating in team pennings, and helping the boys with their 4-H animals at the Sherman County Fair. Roger’s love for sports was passed on to both of his sons, Jason and Clinton, both of whom he was very proud of. He loved teaching them how to throw a baseball or a football in the front yard or the best way to shoot a jump shot in the driveway.
Roger served on the Moon Creek School District 14 board for more than 10 years.
Roger was also very proud of all four of his grandchildren, Riley, Tayler, Ty and Reece. When Roger’s health allowed, you could often find him at the baseball and softball fields cheering on his favorite players or on a trip to the school to catch a volleyball or basketball game or even an occasional wrestling meet.
Although Roger’s illness no longer allowed him to farm and ranch, he took a lot of pride in actively participating as his body would allow. You could often find him driving his big gold van out to the farm to check the corn and the cattle, helping with cattle drives to and from pasture, giving rides to the grandkids in the van, or playing fetch with his beloved dog, Trouble, in the front yard at the farm. Roger didn’t let his MS keep him down as he still enjoyed his coffee shop talk out at the Whoa n Go with the afternoon crowd.
Roger is survived by his sons and their wives, Jason and Kristy Obermiller and their daughter, Riley, of Ravenna, and Clinton and Andrea Obermiller and their three children, Tayler, Ty and Reece, of Loup City; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dee and Larry Cox of Kansas City, Mo,, and Nancy and Jerry Cox of Fort Collins, Colo.; a brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Chris Obermiller of Loup City; a sister-in-law, Deb Obermiller of Loup City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and close friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and a brother, Dennis Obermiller.