LOUP CITY — Roger “Rocky” R. Obermiller, 67, of Loup City went to his eternal home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center following a 20-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City, with Pastor Jason Krause and Pastor Dean Hanson officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City. Burial will be at a later date following cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Fire and Rescue, Rose Lane Home or the Obermiller family. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Roger’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.